News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EU imposes new sanctions against Iran, but does not include IRGC in list of terrorist organizations
EU imposes new sanctions against Iran, but does not include IRGC in list of terrorist organizations
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union imposed new sanctions against Iran for its "brutal" crackdown on protests, but did not put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of terrorist organizations.

"The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said.

The European Parliament urged the EU to put the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations.

But Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy, said that this is not possible without a decision. According to him, a court of an EU member state must rule on a specific case against the IRGC. "But it is something that cannot be decided without a Court. A Court decision [is needed] first. You cannot say: “I consider you a terrorist because I do not like you," Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of talks in Brussels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions
The EU Council today agreed to establish the European Union Civilian Mission in Armenia...
 EU foreign ministers prepare for 4th package of sanctions against Iran
Commenting on the approval of the corresponding resolution by the EP, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian...
 Azerbaijan not invited to European Parliament committee meeting again
The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium was saddened...
 EU imposes duties on Indonesian palm oil products
The EU industry suffered from dumping imports because it could not compete...
 Karabakh state minister thanks European Parliament members
"This is an important step in forcing Azerbaijan to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh,” Ruben Vardanyan noted…
 Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal
625 parliamentarians voted in favor of terminating the powers of Kylie...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos