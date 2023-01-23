News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Political technologist: There are serious clan contradictions in the ruling party of Armenia
Political technologist: There are serious clan contradictions in the ruling party of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There are obviously serious clan contradictions in the ruling party, political analyst Vigen Hakobyan told NEWS.am.

Hakobyan explained that there are various groups of influence within the government, including invisible geopolitical and oligarchic forces who have something to divide at their feeding trough.

"The struggle has escalated not only for economic, but also for political leverage and the right to represent Armenia in international structures," Hakobyan added.

The expert considers the assertions about Papikyan and Pashinyan's cooled relations to be not groundless.

"Papikyan is no longer only a former history teacher, but also has opportunities, including financial and economic, has information and nurtured hopes for prospects, of which Pashinyan is probably also aware. Pashinyan might want to weaken Papikyan, and the tragedy with the death of 15 servicemen weakens the latter's position. Different governmental agencies make contradictory statements, but usually the whole pro-governmental information machine says the same thing when necessary," Hakobyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenian PM wants to hold constitutional referendum in spring
"There have already been professional discussions about the "full«» version...
 Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia
Khachaturyan will meet with his Estonian colleague on January 16…
 Newspaper: All Armenia oligarchs to be under Investigative Committee radar
Thus, the State Revenue Committee investigative department is also in the hands of the chairman of the Investigative Committee…
 Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party
Two Civil Contract Party MPs commented on the matter…
 Armenian Prime Minister visits Yerablur military pantheon
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur...
 Newspaper: Armenia has President who serves one political party, incumbent PM
Vahagn Khachaturyan has not invited the parliamentary opposition to his year-end reception… 
Most
Read Viewed
Photos