Political technologist: There are serious clan contradictions in the ruling party of Armenia

There are obviously serious clan contradictions in the ruling party, political analyst Vigen Hakobyan told NEWS.am.
Hakobyan explained that there are various groups of influence within the government, including invisible geopolitical and oligarchic forces who have something to divide at their feeding trough.
"The struggle has escalated not only for economic, but also for political leverage and the right to represent Armenia in international structures," Hakobyan added.
The expert considers the assertions about Papikyan and Pashinyan's cooled relations to be not groundless.
"Papikyan is no longer only a former history teacher, but also has opportunities, including financial and economic, has information and nurtured hopes for prospects, of which Pashinyan is probably also aware. Pashinyan might want to weaken Papikyan, and the tragedy with the death of 15 servicemen weakens the latter's position. Different governmental agencies make contradictory statements, but usually the whole pro-governmental information machine says the same thing when necessary," Hakobyan said.