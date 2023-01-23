Hulusi Akar accuses Sweden and Finland of failing to meet Ankara's demands to combat 'terrorism'

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Sweden and Finland of failing to meet Ankara's demands to fight "terrorism."



According to him, Helsinki and Stockholm want Turkey's support for defense and security, but these same countries reject Ankara's demands to fight "terrorism." "In such a scenario, Turkey's reaction and attitude will be entirely expected. We expect Sweden and Finland to demonstrate the might of the state in order to fulfill their obligations and prevent mean-spirited initiatives. If appropriate steps are taken, Turkey will take all necessary steps towards us, we have no problem with that," he said, according to Ananadolu.



"Turkey is not a hostile country for either Sweden or Finland. We are not against these countries joining NATO. We favor cooperation with NATO in the fight against terrorism, just as these countries want to cooperate with NATO in the field of security," the Turkish minister said.



However, he said, "ignoring mean and low initiatives is an unacceptable position." "In such a development, Ankara's attitude to the issues will be very clear and clear," he said, referring to the recent action in Stockholm in which the Koran was burned, as well as another protest in which an effigy of President Erdoğan was hung upside down in front of the municipality.