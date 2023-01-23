News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Secretary of the Security Council receives EU Special Representative
Secretary of the Security Council receives EU Special Representative
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The meeting was attended by Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU delegation.

According to the press service of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan and Toivo Klaar discussed Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor and its consequences. Secretary Grigoryan noted the importance of practical steps by international partners to stop the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians. During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos