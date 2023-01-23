Secretary of the Security Council receives EU Special Representative

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The meeting was attended by Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU delegation.
According to the press service of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan and Toivo Klaar discussed Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor and its consequences. Secretary Grigoryan noted the importance of practical steps by international partners to stop the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians. During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.