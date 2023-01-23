Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar discuss situation in Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the meeting was also attended by the head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.
According to the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister, the sides discussed the situation in the region, as well as issues concerning cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. The parties highlighted the importance of the decision on the deployment of the European Union's new civilian mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which will promote stability and security in the region. The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the blocking of the Lachin corridor was also touched upon.
Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that as a result the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming more difficult and deteriorating day by day, schools and kindergartens do not function and there is an acute shortage of medicine in medical institutions.
Besides, Azerbaijan has cut off gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh and there is also a problem with electricity supply. Noting the importance of the targeted response of the international community to the situation, Nikol Pashinyan stressed with satisfaction the fact that the European Parliament has recently adopted resolutions.
Toivo Claar expressed his concern over the blockage of the Lachin corridor and stressed the need for the continuous functioning of the corridor. He noted that the EU is interested in ensuring stability and peace in the region and will continue to promote the solution of the problem.
The sides exchanged views on the process of deployment of the European Union's new civilian mission, as well as on the implementation of Armenia-EU joint programs for institutional reforms underway in Armenia.