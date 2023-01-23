Germany sends Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Poland

Germany has sent the first two of three Patriot SAMs to be sent to the Polish town of Zamość near the border with Ukraine, where they will be deployed to prevent accidental missile strikes, AP reported.
Two Poles were killed when a Ukrainian missile crashed into the Polish village of Przewodow in that region last November. As a result, Berlin offered to send three of its Patriot units to Poland to secure its airspace.
One of the reasons Germany will now support NATO's eastern flank in Poland with Patriot, of course, is because we have seen how quickly the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can spread to NATO member states, Col. Jorg Sievers, who will command the German unit in Poland, told reporters.