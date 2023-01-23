Photo traps again capture leopard out for walk

Photo traps placed in the Caucasian Biological Diversity Reserve have captured a leopard out for a walk. The video was published on the Facebook page of the Foundation for the Protection of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.
"As a result of many years of work in recent years the presence of the animal is registered incomparably more often, but the conservation of the species continues to be one of the important environmental issues for the republic and the region," the statement says.
WWF-Armenia reminds that presently the leopard is registered in the Red Book of Armenia as "critically endangered" and in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "critically endangered."