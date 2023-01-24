Newspaper: Investigative Committee seizes specific documents from MOD in military accommodation fire case

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Investigative Committee (IC) has seized specific documents from the Ministry of Defense [(MOD)] in the case of the death of 15 servicemen in the accommodation located in Azat village of Gegharkunik Province.
In particular, according to the information received by the Zhoghovurd daily, the Investigative Committee has taken the order where it was noted about the servicemen observing fire safety rules in accommodations.
Now the IC is moving forward in a chain to find out that if the Ministry of Defense has issued a corresponding directive, after which the chief of staff of the military unit informed the commanding staff of the military unit about the corresponding directive of the MOD to ensure the fire safety rules, then who did not comply with the corresponding directive.
Let's note that 4 days have passed since the incident, but there are still no accused in the case, there are only those who have been questioned.
The civil society, the opposition do not believe the theory [about the cause of the fire] put forward by the authorities, especially after [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's impressive recital about the incident.