News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Copper rises in price
Copper rises in price
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Copper prices are rising on Tuesday after a slight decline on Monday, while the market is seeing ideas about some easing of the approach to monetary policy in the U.S., trading data show.

March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.33% to $4.273 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms).

Meanwhile, at Monday's close of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months rose by 0.34% to $9,356, aluminum - by 1%, to $2,636.5, zinc - remained at the level of Friday's closing at $3,420.5.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos