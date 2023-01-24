Copper rises in price

Copper prices are rising on Tuesday after a slight decline on Monday, while the market is seeing ideas about some easing of the approach to monetary policy in the U.S., trading data show.
March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.33% to $4.273 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms).
Meanwhile, at Monday's close of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months rose by 0.34% to $9,356, aluminum - by 1%, to $2,636.5, zinc - remained at the level of Friday's closing at $3,420.5.