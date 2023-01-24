New village district construction continues in Azerbaijani blockaded Karabakh

Ever since the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, construction sites are closing one after another in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

One of the still-working construction sites, however, is in Nakhijevanik village.

According to Artsakh Public Television, thanks to the building materials imported and stored before the blockade, the construction of the new district of the village continues according to the schedule.

The initiators say that this is their way of fighting to keep Artsakh Armenian.

Artsakh has been under a blockade for 44 days now. Since December 12 of last year, Azerbaijan continues to close—under the name of "environmentalists"—the "road of life" connecting Artsakh to the world, thereby stopping traffic and cutting off the only connection of Artsakh citizens with the outside world.

As a result 120,000 people in Artsakh—30,000 of whom are children—welcomed the New Year under a blockade, waiting for the reopening of the aforesaid road. Due to the Azerbaijanis’ closure of this corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia, 1,100 Artsakh residents—of which 270 are children—cannot return home.