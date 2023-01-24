Banks in Karabakh to service cards of other banks in Artsakh without commission

From now on, banks operating in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will service the cards of other banks operating in Artsakh without charging a commission; and in case of technical impossibility of this, the charged commission will be returned to the cardholder on the next day of the transaction. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the Operational Headquarters of Artsakh.
Responding to the issue raised by the population of Artsakh and taking into account the current situation due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, the Operational Headquarters has discussed the matter with the Central Bank of Armenia, after which all banks operating in Artsakh were proposed the abovementioned regulation.
All these banks have given their consent and expressed their willingness to ensure the implementation of this procedure.