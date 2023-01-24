Azerbaijan MFA reacts to EU decision to send new monitoring mission to border with Armenia

Azerbaijan has taken note of the decision of the Council of the European Union to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia. This was mentioned in a commentary by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan regarding the decision of the EU to organize a new monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

As before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has a strong position towards such activities, including the border delimitation process, which should be carried out exclusively on a bilateral basis, and this activity should not be used in any case to harm the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani MFA said in its commentary.

The deployment of the EU's mission in Armenia should be properly ensured, taking into account the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and should be implemented in such a way as not to disrupt mutual trust. The Azerbaijani side expects that maximum caution will be shown in the discussion process of starting the activity of the EU mission in order to learn the necessary lessons from the past experience, the commentary continued.

To note, the need for this EU monitoring mission arose after Azerbaijan's military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia in September last year.