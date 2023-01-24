News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MFA reacts to EU decision to send new monitoring mission to border with Armenia
Azerbaijan MFA reacts to EU decision to send new monitoring mission to border with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has taken note of the decision of the Council of the European Union to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia. This was mentioned in a commentary by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan regarding the decision of the EU to organize a new monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

As before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has a strong position towards such activities, including the border delimitation process, which should be carried out exclusively on a bilateral basis, and this activity should not be used in any case to harm the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani MFA said in its commentary.

The deployment of the EU's mission in Armenia should be properly ensured, taking into account the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and should be implemented in such a way as not to disrupt mutual trust. The Azerbaijani side expects that maximum caution will be shown in the discussion process of starting the activity of the EU mission in order to learn the necessary lessons from the past experience, the commentary continued.

To note, the need for this EU monitoring mission arose after Azerbaijan's military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia in September last year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’
Azerbaijani representatives continue their efforts in the hope of getting this "corridor" from Armenia…
 Foreign Ministry: Armenia welcomes EU decision to send full-fledged civilian mission to the country
Armenia welcomes the EU's decision to send a full-fledged civilian mission to the country...
 EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions
The EU Council today agreed to establish the European Union Civilian Mission in Armenia...
 Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians
Jean-Christophe Buisson posted a video on Twitter where it can be seen how an Azerbaijani soldier disrespects an Armenian grave by breaking the cross placed on it with his foot…
 Legislature speaker: We will try all means to ensure Armenia’s security
The existing means are not enough for us...
 Armenia parliament chair: Enemy will try to attack every minute until we are strong enough to fight back
If there were no good counterattack on September 13, Azerbaijan could have passed, entered Nakhichevan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos