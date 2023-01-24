Karabakh power grid disruptions increasing due to overload on system

The natural gas shutoffs by Azerbaijan and the latter’s disruption of the only high-voltage power line into Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have additionally caused serious issues with the electricity supply in Artsakh, according to Tuesday’s bulletin of the Artsakh government.

Electricity is now only coming from Artsakh’s limited internal resources, as a result of which the system is extremely overloaded and the number of disruptions is increasing.

Also, the bulletin presents the statistics of the 44th day of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh.

Accordingly:

Thirteen children are in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children’s hospital.

Eleven adult patients are in the intensive care unit, four of whom are in critical condition.

A total of 161 babies have been born under the blockade.

A total of 490 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

A total of 46 patients have been transferred thus far from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive appropriate medical care.

At least 4,700 people have lost their jobs and sources of income as a result of the blockade’s impact on the Artsakh economy.

More than 17,200 tons of vital supplies, which would have been delivered to Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, have not reached Artsakh. And only a meager amount has since been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping forces.

A total of 41 kindergartens, 56 preschools, and 20 day schools have been completely or partially closed since January 9 due to the worsening food shortage under the blockade.

A total of 6,828 children are no longer able to attend kindergarten, preschool or day school, and are being deprived of the opportunity to receive proper care, nutrition, and education.

Since January 18, all 117 schools in Artsakh have been closed due to heating and electricity supply problems, depriving almost 20,000 children of their right to education.