Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Amid a scandal with overpriced purchases, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov has resigned. The corresponding announcement appeared on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on January 24.

Shapovalov was responsible for the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He himself resigned in order not to create a threat to the stable supply of the AFU as a result of the campaign of accusations related to the procurement of food services.

Despite the fact that the accusations voiced are groundless and baseless, Vyacheslav Shapovalov's resignation statement is a decent act in the tradition of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that defense interests are higher than any offices or chairs, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
