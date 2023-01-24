PACE's debates on Lachin corridor are scheduled for January 26

Zelenskiy's office comments on succession of dismissals of Ukrainian officials

Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom Caballeros dies aged 72

Kremlin says it has no plans to limit Russians' ability to leave country

Peskov: Russia continues hard, difficult work in dialogue with Armenia, Azerbaijan

OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus urges resumption of dialogue to address situation on Lachin road

Finnish FM: Talks with Turkey on NATO membership need a pause

Lukashenko says Ukraine offered Belarus to sign non-aggression pact

ICE: gas prices in Europe fall by 9.7 percent, to $672 per thousand cubic meters

Azerbaijan FM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’

Hraparak.am: Armenia defense minister goes to National Assembly

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan’s only obligation regarding Lachin corridor is to not impede movement in any way

Iran announces retaliatory sanctions on EU and UK

Macron, French Armenian community representatives discuss situation in Artsakh

Karabakh natural gas stations’ operation to be stopped as of today

Estonia and Latvia decide to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia

Two police officers in Iran killed in attack by unknown assailants

Armenia ombudswoman resubmits resignation submitted to parliament Monday

Education, science, culture, sports minister meets with Mexico-Armenia parliamentary friendship group delegation

Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns

Anadolu: Turkey to hold Quran homage rally at Stockholm burning site

Karabakh power grid disruptions increasing due to overload on system

Banks in Karabakh to service cards of other banks in Artsakh without commission

Tequila production in Mexico up by 500% since 1994

Buenos Aires Armenians stage protest against Azerbaijan blockade of Artsakh (PHOTOS)

New village district construction continues in Azerbaijani blockaded Karabakh

2 killed, 2 hospitalized in Armenian Catholic Church fire in Istanbul (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan MFA reacts to EU decision to send new monitoring mission to border with Armenia

Cypriot MFA says Turkey doesn't allow Cypriot ships to participate in grain deal

NBC: 4 people shot dead on a farm in US state of California

Copper rises in price

Fire breaks out in Armenian church in Istanbul, 2 dead

Gold grows slightly in price

Ford plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, move some operations to US

World oil prices are changing little

Pig kills butcher at Hong Kong slaughterhouse

Armenia FM discusses with Belgium counterpart situation due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Newspaper: Investigative Committee seizes specific documents from MOD in military accommodation fire case

Yerevan celebrates Day if India

ECtHR finds books on same-sex marriage appropriate for children

EU gas price cap may limit market liquidity

U.S. defense industrial base not ready for war with China

ECB: Digital euro will be free, but with limited possibilities

Germany: 5 people accused of planning to start civil war

French society remains very sexist in all its spheres

U.S. and Israel conduct most important joint military drills to date

World economy needs new driving force, India is gaining momentum

Japan on brink of social dysfunction due to falling birth rate

Arayik Harutyunyan presents situation in Artsakh under blockade by Azerbaijan to Mayor of Paris

Bloomberg: UK asks consumers to cut energy consumption as London freezes

Erdogan says Sweden should not expect support for its NATO membership bid

Armenian opposition deputies meet with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

Blinken calls on Aliyev to immediately unblock Lachin corridor for commercial traffic

Poland: Germany's green light to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine is a 'secondary' issue

Photo traps again capture leopard out for walk

Germany sends Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Poland

Germany and France insist on huge spending to compete with US

Britain imposes sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities

Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar discuss situation in Karabakh

France ready to participate in new EU civil mission in Armenia

Germany 'would not stand in the way if Poland applies for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Secretary of the Security Council receives EU Special Representative

NATO Secretary General to meet with head of German Defense Ministry amid discussion on tanks for Kyiv

Head of U.S. Treasury: Issue of $1 trillion coin can't be considered a real way to avoid default

Hulusi Akar accuses Sweden and Finland of failing to meet Ankara's demands to combat 'terrorism'

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister tells EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar about situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan sent to Moscow for 2 days

'Corporacion America Airports' is ready to expand investments in Armenia

Estonia to give Ukraine all of its 155-mm howitzers

Expert names condition: Papikyan and Pashinyan would announce readiness to resign

Political technologist: There are serious clan contradictions in the ruling party of Armenia

Armenia FM briefs NATO Secretary General on consequences of policy of subjecting Karabakh to ethnic cleansing

10 of 15 Armenia soldiers who died in tragic fire are laid to rest

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Foreigners spend record $3.5 billion in Georgia in 2022: Armenians are in top ten

Lavrov: The West is practically waging a real war against Russia

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran, but does not include IRGC in list of terrorist organizations

Foreign Ministry: Armenia welcomes EU decision to send full-fledged civilian mission to the country

U.S. military slammed for unfortunate calendar with cats

Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions

PACE decides to discuss Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor

Turkmenistan's president signs law on Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's immunity

Armenia FM in Brussels, meets with European Parliament foreign affairs committee head

159 babies born in Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade

EU foreign ministers prepare for 4th package of sanctions against Iran

Armenia Investigative Committee: Cause of death of 15 soldiers who died in fire not yet known

Protesters demand to punish those accountable for tragic fire in Armenia military accommodation

Volodin says Russia, Iran successfully resist expansion of US and NATO

Lavrov: West wants to return Russia to the 1991 borders

The Times of India: 3 schoolchildren attack teacher with knives in India

Azerbaijan not invited to European Parliament committee meeting again

Lukashenko calls situation around Belarus difficult as never before

Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Kremlin says Putin has not commented on his possible participation in 2024 elections

Iranian foreign minister says feelings have taken precedence over reason in Europe

Armenian Ombudswoman resigns

Legislature speaker: We will try all means to ensure Armenia’s security

Armenia parliament chair: Enemy will try to attack every minute until we are strong enough to fight back