Macron, French Armenian community representatives discuss situation in Artsakh

French President Emmanuel Macron received Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian, Co-Chairmen of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations in France, at the Elysee Palace.
Macron and these representatives of the French Armenian community discussed the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—since December 12.
Threats to Armenia's territorial integrity were also addressed.
Toranian and Papazian welcomed the attention shown to them by the French president, and expressed hope that France will intensify its role in protecting the population of Artsakh.