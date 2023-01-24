News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Macron, French Armenian community representatives discuss situation in Artsakh
Macron, French Armenian community representatives discuss situation in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron received Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian, Co-Chairmen of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations in France, at the Elysee Palace.

Macron and these representatives of the French Armenian community discussed the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—since December 12.

Threats to Armenia's territorial integrity were also addressed.

Toranian and Papazian welcomed the attention shown to them by the French president, and expressed hope that France will intensify its role in protecting the population of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE's debates on Lachin corridor are scheduled for January 26
Thus, on Thursday, January 26, in the afternoon session...
 Peskov: Russia continues hard, difficult work in dialogue with Armenia, Azerbaijan
Russia, being one of the parties to the tripartite agreements and documents that were signed two years ago…
 OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus urges resumption of dialogue to address situation on Lachin road
Whenever political disagreements persist and negotiations might be at a deadlock...
 Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan’s only obligation regarding Lachin corridor is to not impede movement in any way
The ministry issued a statement on Azerbaijan's interpretation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020…
 Karabakh natural gas stations’ operation to be stopped as of today
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Karabakh power grid disruptions increasing due to overload on system
Tuesday’s bulletin of the Artsakh government presents the statistics of the 44th day of the blockade…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos