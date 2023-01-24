Education, science, culture, sports minister meets with Mexico-Armenia parliamentary friendship group delegation

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, received a delegation led by Berenice Juerez Navarrete, Chair of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies (parliament) of Mexico, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed the importance of promoting cooperation in education, science, culture and sports, and exchanging experience in various directions.
Berenice Juerez Navarrete emphasized that 2023 marks the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Mexico, and therefore the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in culture and education, is of particular importance.
During the meeting, Andreasyan spoke also about the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the resultant violation of the right to education, which has an irreversible impact on human rights. The minister reflected also on the matter of preserving the Armenian cultural heritage in the Artsakh territories that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan.