Estonia and Latvia decide to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia
Estonia and Latvia decide to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Estonia and Latvia have decided to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia. Tallinn said the Russian ambassador is obliged to leave the country by February 7.

Earlier, Moscow set such a deadline for the Estonian ambassador. Latvia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Russia as a sign of solidarity with Estonia.

Estonia demanded from the Russian ambassador in Tallinn Vladimir Lipaev to leave the country until February 7, said head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Urmas Reinsalu, on Twitter.

Reinsalu said Estonia takes note of Russia's decision to downgrade its diplomatic mission in Estonia to a temporary official, recalling that Tallinn does not retreat from the principle of parity in relations with Moscow.

Latvia will also lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter. He wrote that the decision was made because of Russia's ongoing actions in Ukraine and as a sign of solidarity with Estonia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
