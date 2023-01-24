Azerbaijan FM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’

The representatives of Azerbaijan continue their efforts in the hope of getting the "Zangezur corridor" from Armenia.

Another such effort for the purpose of advertising was undertaken by Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking at the 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor will have a special significance for the development of cooperation between all the countries of the region," said Bayramov, addressing the participants of the meeting.

“The FM emphasized the importance of means aimed at creating a transport corridor from the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The participants of the event were also informed about the importance of transport routes passing through Central Asia and the South Caucasus and the important work that is being carried out for the development of regional and transit corridors of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the creation of trilateral platforms with Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in order to promote cooperation in the mentioned directions.

He also mentioned about the signing of the Baku Declaration after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan in June 2022, and related decisions on the development of the East-West Trans-Caspian International Corridor," Azerbaijani media quoted the ministry of foreign affairs of this country.

The "Zangezur corridor" so desired by Azerbaijan is none other than the Syunik Province of Armenia. Although the Armenian side always declares that it is ready to reopen communications if Azerbaijan does the same, Baku continues to insist on the "Zangezur corridor."

Yerevan has sharply announced that there will be no extraterritorial corridors in Armenia.

It is noteworthy that when talking about the "Zangezur corridor," Azerbaijani officials try not to mention Armenia at all.