Peskov: Russia continues hard, difficult work in dialogue with Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia continues the hard and difficult work in the dialogue with Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether they agree with the call of the US Secretary of State to immediately restore the operation of the Lachin corridor, RIA Novosti reports.
"Russia, being one of the parties to the tripartite agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues the rather hard and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Peskov.