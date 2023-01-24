News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Peskov: Russia continues hard, difficult work in dialogue with Armenia, Azerbaijan
Peskov: Russia continues hard, difficult work in dialogue with Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia continues the hard and difficult work in the dialogue with Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether they agree with the call of the US Secretary of State to immediately restore the operation of the Lachin corridor, RIA Novosti reports.

"Russia, being one of the parties to the tripartite agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues the rather hard and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Peskov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE's debates on Lachin corridor are scheduled for January 26
Thus, on Thursday, January 26, in the afternoon session...
 OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus urges resumption of dialogue to address situation on Lachin road
Whenever political disagreements persist and negotiations might be at a deadlock...
 Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan’s only obligation regarding Lachin corridor is to not impede movement in any way
The ministry issued a statement on Azerbaijan's interpretation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020…
 Macron, French Armenian community representatives discuss situation in Artsakh
The French President received Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian, Co-Chairmen of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations in France, at the Elysee Palace…
 Karabakh natural gas stations’ operation to be stopped as of today
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Karabakh power grid disruptions increasing due to overload on system
Tuesday’s bulletin of the Artsakh government presents the statistics of the 44th day of the blockade…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos