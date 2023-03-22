UK annual inflation rate accelerates, reaches 10.4% in February

Annual inflation rate in the UK accelerated in February, reaching 10.4 percent, from 10.1 percent in January, the press service of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports.
In other words, consumer prices in the UK increased by 1.1 percent in February. Analysts surveyed by DailyFХ, however, had expected this indicator to be 9.9 percent.
In the second half of January, the ONS press service had released data according to which consumer inflation in the UK in December 2022 was 10.5 percent.
Last week, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, speaking in parliament with a budget speech, had assured that thanks to changes in external factors and measures taken by the government, the country's economy will most likely not enter a technical recession in 2023.