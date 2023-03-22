News
Spain parliament rejects proposal to submit vote of no confidence to PM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Spanish parliament has rejected the proposal to express no confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Extreme right-wing party Vox tabled the proposal to express no confidence in the PM, the Spanish legislature informed.

But during the respective voting, 53 MPs voted for this initiative, 201 others voted against it, and 91 lawmakers abstained from voting.

Before that, the President of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, had announced that the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament will debate on the matter of expressing confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
