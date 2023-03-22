FM: Armenia not holding talks with Azerbaijan on setting up checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Armenia is not conducting negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the setting up of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia, as he commented on Azerbaijan's demands.
According to him, the negotiations on the Lachin corridor and its regimen have long been over.
"They are noted in the [trilateral] statement of November 9, 2020. Within its framework, Azerbaijan must guarantee uninterrupted movement of the corridor. This regimen and the agreements reached have been specified for a long time," Armenian FM said, answering the MPs' questions.