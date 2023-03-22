News
France FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
France FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in April to discuss the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor. The FM announced this while speaking in the French Senate—the upper chamber of the country’s parliament—, reports Sputnik.

The respective information is posted on the Twitter account of the French Senate.

"From the very first day, France condemns Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor, which aggravates the situation. I intend to visit Baku and Yerevan at the end of April in order to convey this view," Colonna said in particular.
