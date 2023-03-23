News
Armenia PM: What happened in Talish is fundamental, solid proof of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing, genocidal policy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan marked the 100th day of its illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor with the thirteenth shutdown of natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"This was preceded by the speech of the head of Azerbaijan in the ethnically cleansed village of Talish in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is difficult to describe as anything other than aggressive. What happened in the village of Talish is a fundamental, solid proof of the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy being carried out by Azerbaijan. In that village, de-Armenianized as a result of the 44-day war [in 2020], Azerbaijan is demolishing houses owned by Armenians by ownership and building houses intended for Azerbaijanis instead. What we have been warning about for a long time is now a reality. The leadership of Azerbaijan is showing its model of guaranteeing the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh or ‘integration’ by demolishing the houses owned by Armenians by ownership, building houses intended for Azerbaijanis instead of them, simultaneously erasing the Armenian inscriptions from the ancient Armenian monuments and considering the matter as resolved,” he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that these actions are illegal and clearly contradict the 7th point of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 which states: " Internally displaced persons and refugees shall return to the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions under the control of the Agency of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees."

"This means that March 18 should have been marked by the return of the Armenian population to Talish, and not by vandalism of their houses.

“These actions of the leadership of Azerbaijan were followed by the statement of our compatriots who were forcibly deported from Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring regions, who demand from the leaders of the countries that signed the tripartite declaration of November 9, from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to ensure the safe and dignified return of the forcibly deported Armenians to their historical lands and former settlements.

“As one of the addressees of the said statement, I want to clearly emphasize that I consider the said demand fair, and the Armenian government shall launch all political and diplomatic measures to protect the rights of the authors and beneficiaries of the statement," Pashinyan stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
