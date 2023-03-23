News
Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is developing the situation to new escalation of tension
Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is developing the situation to new escalation of tension
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The unpunished violations of internationally reached agreements by Azerbaijan encourage new provocations. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Such a monstrous provocation happened yesterday, when the Azerbaijani side killed Arshak Sargsyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, with a targeted, sniper shot.

"Extending my condolences to the parents, relatives of the fallen serviceman, I draw the attention of the international community to that obvious fact that Azerbaijan is developing the situation to a new escalation [of tension]. This is further substantiated by the absurd talk of so-called ‘Western Azerbaijan’ being conducted at the state level of Azerbaijan, which is an open act of encroachment on the territory of Armenia.

"And in general, this talk shows once again that our government has read Azerbaijan's messages correctly from the very beginning and this continued policy and talk questioning Armenia's right to exist is the reason for the non-resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," said the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan added that Azerbaijan has concocted a new accusation against Armenia saying that the latter is a monoethnic country and claiming that there are no national minorities in Armenia.

"First of all, such wording is a gross interference in the internal affairs of Armenia, and not only there are national minorities in Armenia, but they also have [parliamentary] mandates in the National Assembly of Armenia—and this is guaranteed by the [country’s] constitution.

"If this is not interference in the internal affairs of a country, then let us record that in Azerbaijan the persecutions against not only the press, the opposition, but also the representatives of national minorities have a systemic nature. The international press is flooded with materials about the murders, imprisonments of leaders protecting the interests of national minorities in Azerbaijan.

"Moreover, many cases are told by witnesses, tortured, persecuted activists, or family members of killed activists. Perhaps Azerbaijan will show good will and set parliamentary quotas intended for national minorities in the Milli Majlis and guarantee this in the constitution," said the Armenian premier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
