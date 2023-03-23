Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijan needs Artsakh without Armenians

International players may have different approaches and proposals; after all, they are trying to establish peace in the region. But we must always rely on our view and approach and try to build our next steps by knowing our interest. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan told this to a press conference in Artsakh Thursday, reflecting on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that Artsakh Armenians can have the same rights as the Serbs living in Kosovo and the Russians living in Donbas.
To the question whether he considers the return of Artsakh residents to the Azerbaijani-occupied territories possible, Gurgen Nersisyan answered: "First, we should address the issue of how possible is the coexistence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians in general when we have a civilian population near the line of contact and shots are fired by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on a daily basis at the persons carrying out agricultural work, in the direction of the houses of the peaceful residents, schools, playgrounds, and kindergartens."
Then, the Artsakh state minister asked a hypothetical question: "How is it possible to talk about the possibility of living even in the neighborhood under such conditions?"
"We have to understand that on the one hand, Azerbaijan, in its contacts with the international community, tries to present itself as a supporter of peace, but on the other hand, Azerbaijan implements a policy of [Armenian] ethnic cleansing towards the people of Artsakh. Azerbaijan needs Artsakh without the [Armenian] people of Artsakh, or with a very small number of [Armenian] people of Artsakh. Therefore, talking in general about returning to former settlements, living together, this is simply meaningless. This is not a whim, but we must understand that people can live side by side if the lives of those people are not at risk. If that risk is daily, real and actual, then it is impossible," the Artsakh state minister added.