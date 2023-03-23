News
Saturday
March 25
News
Artsakh state minister on not reopening Lachin corridor by force: Russian peacekeepers’ caution is appropriate
Artsakh state minister on not reopening Lachin corridor by force: Russian peacekeepers’ caution is appropriate
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The caution shown by Russian peacekeepers is appropriate. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan told this to a press conference in Artsakh Thursday, addressing the issue of why the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh do not fulfill their duty and do not ensure uninterrupted traffic through the Lachin corridor.

“If we are talking about removing the Azerbaijanis participating in blocking the road, in fact, the Russian peacekeepers assume that they should do it by using physical force, using violence. It is apparent that this step can lead to the aggravation, deterioration of the situation. I believe the caution shown by the Russian peacekeepers [in this regard] is appropriate. That is why they are trying to solve the problem through discussions, using diplomatic channels,” he said.

As per the Artsakh state minister, when Azerbaijan presents the argument that illegal minerals are being exported from Artsakh, as if weapons are being transported from Armenia to Artsakh, to dispel these concerns, the Russian side also discussed the issue of solving this problem by using possible technical means.

“But in the end, Azerbaijan confirmed with its actions that these statements are just formality reasons, their concerns are not dispelled even by inspecting the trucks with technical devices. Azerbaijan additionally presented another demand regarding the installation of a checkpoint on the road. This showed Azerbaijan's expansionist ambitions. This also proves that the [Russian] peacekeepers [in Artsakh] are continuously taking all measures to solve this problem in a possible peaceful way," emphasized the Artsakh state minister, expressing his opinion that in case of exhaustion of all such possible measures, much more substantive steps will be taken.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
