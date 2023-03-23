Gurgen Nersisyan: We would have had disastrous situation in Karabakh long ago without Red Cross, Russian peacekeepers

Food reserves in Artsakh are almost on the verge of depletion because Artsakh has been under a blockage by Azerbaijan for more than 100 days, and there are different social strata that the government cannot leave alone. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan told this to a press conference in Artsakh Thursday
"Basically, an attempt is being made to ensure the minimum supply of flour and basic food for the [Artsakh] population. Even the shops do not have the basic necessities. First of all, the government is trying to pay attention to socially different groups: disabled people, large families. In fact, these possibilities are not even unlimited. We have had to rely on the assistance of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers for a long time. Without their assistance, we would have had a disastrous situation in Artsakh a long time ago," said the Minister of State of Artsakh.
Referring to the problem of drinking water, he emphasized: "We have a problem with drinking water due to natural conditions, as the lack of abundant rainfall can cause this problem. As for the quality and safety of the water, it is regularly tested, at this stage we have not found any dangerous substances.
"After the blockade of the road, the Azerbaijanis tried to create a drinking water problem for the communities cut off from Stepanakert in the Shushi region because there are communities that get their drinking water from the area controlled by Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijanis tried several times to directly stop the water supply. But in the end, the problem was settled with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers."