Karabakh FM comments on view on inviting international peacekeeping forces to Artsakh

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has commented on the view on inviting international peacekeeping forces to Artsakh.
"Such agreements require a lot of work. One thing is obvious: the security component in Artsakh is very important and is not possible without the presence of peacekeeping forces, which we are convinced of every day. The more perfect the mechanism, the better," Sergey Ghazaryan said at the video link entitled "Artsakh: 100 Days of Blockade."
According to him, the range of respective issues will depend on how well the mechanism will be developed.
"If instead of the current number of Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] there are five or ten times more, or if the forces are more technically equipped, it will be better. We do not exclude the format with the participation of other countries and organizations. The question of [deploying] international forces [in Artsakh] has been constantly discussed within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. But this is not an easy matter to resolve," the Artsakh FM said.