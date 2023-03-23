Artsakh Minister of State: Situation is critical, we will have longer power outages if there is no heavy rainfall

It is an obvious fact that the energy supply [to Artsakh] has been disrupted at the sector under the control of Azerbaijan; we do not have any access to that sector. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan told this to a press conference in Artsakh Thursday.
"The ‘signature’ is clear, the same is happening with the [natural] gas supply. During the [ongoing] blockade [of Artsakh by Azerbaijan], the only source of electricity is our local generation based on the Sarsang Reservoir capacity. In order not to consume it completely, we supply electricity in Artsakh with planned power outages. The situation is already critical, in the absence of heavy rainfall in the near future, we will have longer interruptions [of electricity]. Naturally, it will affect meeting irrigation needs, and so on.
"These are planned by Azerbaijan, and are aimed at paralyzing all branches of the economy [of Artsakh] in sequence. The ultimate goal is to make life unbearable for the people of Artsakh," said the state minister.