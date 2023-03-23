News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Russia PM speaks about use of national currencies in calculations within EAEU countries
Russia PM speaks about use of national currencies in calculations within EAEU countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Russia has agreed with its other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners on the approaches to expanding the use of national currencies. This was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as he presented his government's 2022 report at the State Duma, RIA Novosti reports.

"In the future, we are developing an independent financial system within the framework of the Union in order to increase trade. We have agreed also on the approaches to expanding the use of national currencies. Last year, only in terms of products, their share was 85 percent. We intend to continue this policy," said Mishustin.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the EAEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1
Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union...
 Armenia, Belarus deputy PMs discussed cooperation within EAEU
Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Piotr Parkhomchik...
 Kazakh Foreign Minister Tileuberdi says he sees no risks or threats from Russia
Kazakhstan sees no risks or threats from Russia...
 Iya Malkina: Armenia has good potential in manufacturing industry
As per the official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission…
 Pashinyan speaks on importance of Georgia in issue of common electric energy market of Eurasian Union
"In particular, we are talking about the right to allow connection to the energy systems of the EAEU...
 Eurasian Economic Commission: Armenia's experience is studied in shaping electricity market
The commission is very attentive to the experience of the EAEU member countries regarding the formation of the electricity market, said commission official representative Iya Malkina…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos