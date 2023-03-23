Russia PM speaks about use of national currencies in calculations within EAEU countries

Russia has agreed with its other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners on the approaches to expanding the use of national currencies. This was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as he presented his government's 2022 report at the State Duma, RIA Novosti reports.
"In the future, we are developing an independent financial system within the framework of the Union in order to increase trade. We have agreed also on the approaches to expanding the use of national currencies. Last year, only in terms of products, their share was 85 percent. We intend to continue this policy," said Mishustin.
To note, Armenia also is a member in the EAEU.