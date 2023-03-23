Zakharova on 2 Russian soldiers’ wounding in Armenia: Russia has various means of conveying its position to allies

The Russian Ministry of Defense is investigating the circumstances of the incident. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, at Thursday’s ministry press briefing, commenting on the wounding of two Russian servicemen in Syunik Province—in the sovereign territory of Armenia.
According to her, there is a need to wait for the results of the investigation; and once these results are in, she will be able to give an assessment.
When asked what Moscow's response will be in this regard, the representative of the Russian MFA drew attention to the fact that this response will not be public only.
"There is a dialogue at the most various levels. And if something is not said at the microphone, it does not mean that it is not said on the phone, in person, during correspondence, etc.," she said.
Zakharova explained that Russia has various means of conveying its position to various allies, partners, and friends.