Armenia turns to Rosatom for help in eliminating chemical production

Armenia has petitioned to Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation of Russia with a request to help in the elimination of Armenia’s chemical productions, following a successful attempt by Rosatom to clean up mercury contamination at an industrial site in Usolye-Sibirskoye town in the Irkutsk region of Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko announced this on Thursday, after the Russian government's report at the State Duma, TASS reports.
"We [i.e., Russia] are a leader in many ways. We are a leader in forestry, in terms of work in surface water facilities. For example, Rosatom has an exclusive qualification for the disposal of hazardous waste in industrial enterprises. And our partners—for example, from Armenia—have already turned to Rosatom, asking to consider the possibility of eliminating similar chemical productions in Armenia. Requests for environmental services from other countries—so far friendly—are already starting," Abramchenko told Russia 24 television.