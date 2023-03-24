Iran Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ground troops’ commander visits Armenia, Azerbaijan borders

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran, visited the borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the northwest of Iran, Tasnim reports.
During the visit, Pakpour talked with the soldiers of Iran’s aforesaid border regions and assessed their combat readiness, as well as alertness and fighting spirit.
Also, he informed these soldiers about the need to maintain the highest possible level of vigilance and preparation.
It is noted that earlier, the commander of the IRGC ground troops visited the northeastern border of Iran.