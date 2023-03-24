News
Saturday
March 25
MFA: Russia does not intend to lose its leading role in settlement of conflicts in post-Soviet area
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Nikolay Kobrinets, Director of the Department of European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, stated that Russia does not intend to lose its leading constructive role in the settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet area. He said this in an interview with TASS.

"We [i.e., Russia] are not going to lose our leading constructive role in the settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet territory; it is our historical responsibility. And we will implement it, regardless of obstacles from the EU," he said.

Earlier, Kobrinets expressed the opinion that there are chances of restarting the European security system. According to the diplomat, Russia is not going to leave the OSCE at this phase, so that this platform does not give way to the opponents.
