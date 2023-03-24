News
About 70 House of Representatives members call to stop US military aid to Azerbaijan
About 70 House of Representatives members call to stop US military aid to Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As Azerbaijan’s siege of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) passed the 100-day mark this week, a bipartisan group of sixty-nine U.S. Representatives, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), once again called for ending US military aid to Azerbaijan and sending $150 million in assistance to Artsakh and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

The request comes in the form of a letter to Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations Chairman Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL) and Ranking Member Barbara Lee (D-CA), who have already begun drafting the U.S. House version of the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) foreign aid bill.

The letter includes the following budgetary requests:

— $100 million for security, economic, governance, and rule of law assistance to Armenia

— $50 million for Artsakh to provide a comprehensive assistance strategy and support the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh in their rebuilding and resettlement efforts – along with an additional $2 million for humanitarian demining and UXO clearance.

— The suspension of all U.S. military and security aid to Azerbaijan and a State Department assessment of potential sanctions against Azeri officials found to have supported human rights abuses and war crimes.

— Language supporting the Administration’s efforts to secure the release of Armenian POWs illegally held by Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
