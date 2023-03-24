Armenia education minister: Academic city location is decided on

We pay attention to the work of the academic city project, which is one of the largest projects of the government. Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, stated this during Friday's press conference dedicated to the 100 days of her tenure in this capacity.
"Here we have adjusted our roadmap on how we will move [in this regard]. Next week, we will be able to circulate the project of creating a structure for the implementation of the academic city project," she said.
The minister noted that the location—in three clusters—of this academic city has been decided on.
"The work is already planned in specific clusters. For example, in the art cluster, which, as you know, we are planning in the area of Hayfilm [studios]," Andreasyan said.