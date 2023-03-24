Armenian school burns in Abkhazia village

A two-story school in Arakichi village of the Ochamchira District of Abkhazia caught fire on Thursday evening, Lev Kvitsinia, Minister of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia, told TASS.
It is an Armenian school, and Arakichi village is mostly inhabited by Armenians.
"At the time of the firefighters’ arrival, the school was completely engulfed in flames, despite the rain. Five fire brigades are involved in the firefighting operations. According to preliminary information, the fire could have occurred as a result of a short circuit," Kvitsinia said.
According to this school's employees, its library, the entire second floor, classrooms, and the principal's office were burned, and the documents could not be saved.
About 80 children study in this school.