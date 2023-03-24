News
Toivo Klaar: We support Armenia, Azerbaijan in achieving lasting, comprehensive, fair peace
Toivo Klaar: We support Armenia, Azerbaijan in achieving lasting, comprehensive, fair peace
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, reflected—at an event held at the Armenian embassy in Belgium on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA)—on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

“Thank you [Armenian] Ambassador Anna Aghadjanian for hosting celebration of the second anniversary of Armenia-EU CEPA. EU is committed to partnership with Armenia and to building a peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus. We support Armenia and Azerbaijan in achieving a lasting, comprehensive and fair peace,” Klaar wrote on Twitter.
