Karabakh police: On one hand Azerbaijan disseminates fake news, on other hand shoots at Artsakh civilians
Karabakh police: On one hand Azerbaijan disseminates fake news, on other hand shoots at Artsakh civilians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation claiming that the Armenian side is using the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

Advancing this thesis, the Azerbaijani side is misleading the international community, preparing the ground for another provocation against the civilian population of Artsakh, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)..

The Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs considers it necessary to emphasize once again that the movement of civilians and the transportation of humanitarian goods are carried out along the forest and mountain road bypassing Shushi, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Taking into account the geographical location of that road, the traffic is organized by large and tall vehicles, which the Azerbaijani side presents as military transport.

While Azerbaijan falsely accuses the Armenian side of transporting weapons and ammunition, on Thursday and on Friday morning, Azerbaijani combat positions targeted and opened fire with weapons of various types and calibers at a group of citizens carrying out pruning work in the vineyards of Machkalashen community of the Martuni region.

No casualties were registered. Agricultural work has been suspended.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
