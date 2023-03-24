News
FM: Armenia makes active efforts to send UN, OSCE fact-finding missions to Karabakh, Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia is making active efforts to send UN and OSCE fact-finding missions to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the special meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.

In particular, he recalled that at the UN Security Council session last December, most of the UN member countries had announced the need to stop the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

"Also, they had recorded the need to send an international mission to the conflict zone," the Armenian FM added.
