News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Analysts targeted, new information campaign starts in Armenia
Newspaper: Analysts targeted, new information campaign starts in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Past daily of Armenia writes: Separate circles operating in Armenia with western funding have embarked on a new information campaign these days. The meaning is to give a fresh breath to the work of "strong defense" of the propagandistic theories of the West and Western politics.

According to the information of Past newspaper, preliminary studies revealed that anti-Russian theories do not work particularly successfully in Armenia; instead, sharp criticism of the "Western line" has intensified. Accordingly, it has been decided to retaliate sharply against all those who will "dare" to offend the collective West, Western countries or officials.

Currently, posts, interviews, not only of politicians, but especially of analysts (in particular, political scientists, International Studies experts, economists) are being intensively monitored [in Armenia], and in all cases when any wording is assessed as the possibility of forming a negative attitude towards the West and Western politics, it is immediately followed by a reference, mostly in the form of refutations, "catch a lie".

Along with this, the fake mechanism has also been intensified. Attacks are launched on the [web] pages of these analysts through the "[web] pages" of mainly pro-government or supporting to the above-mentioned circles, as well as blasphemous, insulting posts are made on the [social media] platforms where the mentioned " refutations" take place.

By the way, there are reports that all this is being carried out under the "high auspices" of Armenia’s authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Matter of changing Artsakh president put off for at least half year
According to the law, the Supreme Court has from 10 days to 6 months to express [its] opinion…
 Newspaper: Armenia gets harsh opinion from Venice Commission
In connection with the draft of the package of constitutional amendments…
 Newspaper: Yerevan mayor Hrachya Sargsyan to resign
Especially, after the last press conference, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has realized that time is working against him…
 Newspaper: EU monitoring mission in Armenia is for PR
By the way, as it was predictable, quite harsh viewpoints are made on the mission, especially from the Russian domain…
 Armenia drops one spot in Freedom House's latest freedom index
According to this prestigious international human rights organization, Armenia is a partially free country…
 Newspaper: Armenia is among countries that use spy programs
This is also evidenced by the Freedom in the World 2023 annual report published yesterday by the international human rights organization Freedom House…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos