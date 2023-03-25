Newspaper: Analysts targeted, new information campaign starts in Armenia

Past daily of Armenia writes: Separate circles operating in Armenia with western funding have embarked on a new information campaign these days. The meaning is to give a fresh breath to the work of "strong defense" of the propagandistic theories of the West and Western politics.
According to the information of Past newspaper, preliminary studies revealed that anti-Russian theories do not work particularly successfully in Armenia; instead, sharp criticism of the "Western line" has intensified. Accordingly, it has been decided to retaliate sharply against all those who will "dare" to offend the collective West, Western countries or officials.
Currently, posts, interviews, not only of politicians, but especially of analysts (in particular, political scientists, International Studies experts, economists) are being intensively monitored [in Armenia], and in all cases when any wording is assessed as the possibility of forming a negative attitude towards the West and Western politics, it is immediately followed by a reference, mostly in the form of refutations, "catch a lie".
Along with this, the fake mechanism has also been intensified. Attacks are launched on the [web] pages of these analysts through the "[web] pages" of mainly pro-government or supporting to the above-mentioned circles, as well as blasphemous, insulting posts are made on the [social media] platforms where the mentioned " refutations" take place.
By the way, there are reports that all this is being carried out under the "high auspices" of Armenia’s authorities.