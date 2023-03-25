Armenia opposition MP: There is strong need to counter Azerbaijan at all levels, from propaganda to defense

At this phase, Azerbaijani pressure towards Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is mainly manifested in two dimensions. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows, in particular:
"The first is the aggressive policy being manifested at the political-propaganda level, presenting Artsakh as an aggressor and a subject that does not fulfill [its] obligations.
“On this road, Azerbaijan is trying to present the humanitarian cargo and cargo of strategic importance entering Artsakh as munitions and the transfer of troops, which, according to the Azerbaijani side, creates a legitimate right to carry out an ‘antiterrorist operation;’ that is to say, to strike.
“Azerbaijani disinformation reaches large amounts, which contains huge risks.
“Secondly, Azerbaijan systematically keeps under fire [Artsakh] civilians carrying out agricultural work, which pursues 2 goals: to hinder agricultural work and aggravate the problem of food security [in Artsakh], secondly, to intimidate and create/deepen a climate of fear among the people of Artsakh.
“There is a strong need to counter Azerbaijan at all levels, from propaganda to defense.
“The future course of events depends on the effectiveness of the confrontation itself."