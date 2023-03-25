News
M.Margaryan writes letter to UN Secretary General:Azerbaijan must stop blaming Armenia for its own reprehensible actions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A letter by the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations (UN), Mher Margaryan, addressed to the UN Secretary General regarding the report circulated by Azerbaijan containing accusations against Armenia regarding the involvement of children in the armed conflict was published Friday as an official document of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN.

The letter refutes the disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan at the UN about the alleged involvement of minors in the armed forces of Armenia, emphasizing that the dissemination of falsehoods at the UN has become a characteristic of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing Armenia's commitment to protecting the rights of children living in conflict areas, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN noted in his letter that Azerbaijan should stop futile attempts to accuse Armenia of its own reprehensible actions, including abusing the topic of children's rights for apparent propaganda purposes, and instead fulfill its legal obligations; in particular, the decisions made by the International Court of Justice regarding the application of interim measures against Azerbaijan.
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh calls on the UN Security Council to ensure the fundamental rights of the republic
We are convinced that the best and most effective way to save the people of Artsakh from ethnic cleansing and genocide is to recognise their right to self-determination and establish it as the basis for the conflict settlement…
 Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan continues to ignore all calls of international community
Ambassador Arman Khachatryan addressed at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe…
 Armenia PM receives US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, they discuss humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Also, Nikol Pashinyan drew attention of Louis Bono to the sabotage attack carried out by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5…
 France FM: Azerbaijan must respect UN International Court of Justice decision
Lachine corridor should be opened, Catherine Colonna said…
 Armenia FM to Red Cross president: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor
Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger…
 UN Secretary-General Guterres: Extreme poverty and hunger are on the rise worldwide for the first time in decades
Instead of continuing this progress, we have reversed...
