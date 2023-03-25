M.Margaryan writes letter to UN Secretary General:Azerbaijan must stop blaming Armenia for its own reprehensible actions

A letter by the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations (UN), Mher Margaryan, addressed to the UN Secretary General regarding the report circulated by Azerbaijan containing accusations against Armenia regarding the involvement of children in the armed conflict was published Friday as an official document of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN.
The letter refutes the disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan at the UN about the alleged involvement of minors in the armed forces of Armenia, emphasizing that the dissemination of falsehoods at the UN has become a characteristic of Azerbaijan.
Emphasizing Armenia's commitment to protecting the rights of children living in conflict areas, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN noted in his letter that Azerbaijan should stop futile attempts to accuse Armenia of its own reprehensible actions, including abusing the topic of children's rights for apparent propaganda purposes, and instead fulfill its legal obligations; in particular, the decisions made by the International Court of Justice regarding the application of interim measures against Azerbaijan.