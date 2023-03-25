2 killed, 9 missing after Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

An explosion at a chocolate factory in the US State of Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities said, AP reported. .
Several other people were injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant, said West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben, who did not confirm the exact number of injured.
The explosion just before 5pm local time sent a plume of black smoke into the air, destroying one building and damaging a neighboring building that included apartments.
“It’s pretty leveled,” West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said of the explosion site. “The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward.”
The cause of the blast in the community about 96 kilometers northwest of Philadelphia was under investigation, Holden told reporters.