Nikol Pashinyan to Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Armenia-Greece cooperation will be further strengthened

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece on the latter’s National Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"Armenian-Greek interstate relations anchored on strong traditional ties and a common value system stand out for their willingness to show solidarity and support to each other, for which please accept my sincere gratitude.
“I am confident that the effective and continuously developing cooperation between Armenia and Greece will be further strengthened and expanded in the future at both bilateral and multilateral levels, including in the context of Armenia-EU cooperation, as well as the framework of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus cooperation.”