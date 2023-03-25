Tehran reacts to UK, Israel premiers’ accusations: Iran is anchor of stability in region

The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed the accusations leveled against the country by the prime ministers of the UK and Israel, stressing that Iran is the anchor of stability in the region Tasnim News Agency reported.

“It is one of the lasting ironies of history that two regimes, one of which is based on the usurpation of another nation’s land, everyday crimes and infanticide, and that brazenly refuses to join the NPT [i.e., the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons] despite having an arsenal of nuclear weapons, and the other one, whose warmongering and seditious policies can be seen everywhere in the region, brazenly level accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the anchor of stability in the region,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

“Given the dark records of these two regimes and at a time when the region is witnessing positive developments, it is not strange that these two are angry and dissatisfied with the trend in the region and struggle to weaken and destroy this process,” Kanaani added.

“While reaffirming the importance of further strengthening relations with its neighbors and the necessity of providing regional security by the countries of the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran draws attention once again to the international responsibility of the countries that support the Zionist regime [i.e., Israel] in everyday crimes, gross violations of human rights and violations of international laws and regulations,” the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman went on to say.