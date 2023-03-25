Armenia PM on planned academic city: We will have universal stage planned for watching movies, opera, theater

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday visited the city of Ashtarak, from where he posted a video on his Facebook page, and explained what will be carried out as part of the academic city that is planned to be built in the area.

"The academic city project shall start from the Hayfilm [studios’] area where the arts cluster will be located, with a high school of arts, a university of arts. We will have a modern concert hall. We will have universities in this area. But I want to emphasize that we will have the officers' high school, the university, and the technological cluster at the Ashtarak campus of the [Yerevan] Physics Institute. We think that the tram will be the transport connecting those three parts to each other. If the specialists confirm the technical, economic, and architectural calculations, then we will have the national football stadium in this area.

“This is our response to all the challenges we face because I believe that the future of Armenia is education, technology, science, art. I want to emphasize that the concert hall will be not only a concert hall, but also a hall that will be planned for watching movies, opera, theater. We will have a universal stage, so to speak," said the Armenian PM.