Zelenskyy: Ukraine has conveyed information to China about its wish to hold dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not received any proposals for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently visited Moscow. Kyiv has conveyed, through diplomatic channels, information to Beijing about its wish to hold a dialogue, reports UNIAN.
Zelenskyy petitioned to Beijing, asking for cooperation in the peace plan proposed by Ukraine, as well as in holding a high-level meeting.
It is noted that the president of Ukraine was skeptical about China's 12-point proposal, stating that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity should come first.
"I have not received a proposal from China to be a mediator. I have not received a proposal to meet. But I have sent a direct message through diplomatic channels that they want to talk to the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun.