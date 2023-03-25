Armenia 3rd President on incumbent authorities: They took advantage of problems, came to power

Reporters asked Serzh Sargsyan, the third President of Armenia who visited the Komitas Pantheon in Yerevan Saturday on the 16th anniversary of the passing of former Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, why the incumbent authorities were irreconcilable with a devoted Armenian patriot like the late Margaryan.
But the ex-president urged to direct this question to the current authorities.
"Ask them," he said.
And asked whether there were certain problems in 2018 that the incumbent Armenian authorities took advantage of and came to power, Sargsyan responded: "There was everything, they took advantage [of the problems], and came [to power]."